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RECAP: UCF volleyball defeats Cincinnati in 3-0 sweep, avenges past three-set loss
By Kaitlyn Reed,4 days ago
UCF volleyball got its revenge against Cincinnati on Friday night, sweeping the Bearcats in three sets at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The win brought the Knights (15-9, 7-7 Big 12) back to .500 in conference play after falling to the Bearcats (11-12, 4-9 Big 12) in straight sets during their first meeting of the season on Oct. 9.