undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Uptown Oakland's Night Heron Pours Its Last Cocktail After Four-Plus Years
By Eileen Vargas,4 days ago
Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack — Restaurant With Planned December Closure. Night Heron, the cocktail bar that became a gathering spot for Uptown Oakland's creative and activist crowd, pours its last drinks Saturday night at 1780 Telegraph Avenue. Owner Sequoya Lee is closing the doors for good after years of building what she describes as a community bar and venue, not just a place to grab a drink.
2