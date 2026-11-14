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SEF’s Community Classroom presenter Trey Hill to talk about sustainable farming
By From the mailbag,4 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — Trey Hill, owner and manager of Harborview Farms in Rock Hall, will talk about the principles and practices of sustainable farming through a presentation in the Sultana Education Foundation’s Community Classroom program on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holt Education Center [200 South Cross St.] in downtown Chestertown.