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Georgia man charged after shots fired in Carolina Beach
By WECT Staff,4 days ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after shots were fired in Carolina Beach on Saturday morning, according to Carolina Beach Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of Greenville Avenue just after 11 a.m., police said. The people involved knew each other, and the incident was domestic violence-related, according to police.
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