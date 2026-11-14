undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Northern Pacific Steam Roster (Built Since 1900)
12 days ago
Featured here is Northern Pacific's steam fleet in the post-1900 era. Like most roads, the Northern Pacific generally relied on 2-8-2s in freight service with 4-6-2s pulling most passenger assignments. Modern power included 4-8-4s and some large arrangements including 2-8-8-4s and 4-6-6-4s. The P-1 Ten-Wheelers are in the table even though their construction dates begin in 1898. Locomotives older than that are outside this list. The three 1899 Atlantics inherited from the St. Paul & Duluth are among them.
2