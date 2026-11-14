undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocala Hotel Balconies Sagged 6 Inches Before City Shut Rooms Down
By Ashley Johnson,4 days ago
Balconies sagging six inches over a twelve-foot span, water damage and signs of rotting floor joists prompted Ocala’s chief building official to declare every balcony room at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn unsafe for occupancy. The city approved a shoring plan for six of those rooms, while the hotel’s owner insists the problem has been overstated; shoring work was expected to begin over the weekend or early the following week, and the owner planned to submit an engineer’s letter within a few days so the remaining rooms could return to service.
26