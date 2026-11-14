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This Cybertruck stands up and turns into Megatron
By Allie Nguyen,4 days ago
A Cybertruck that stands up into a Megatron robot sounds like a mod someone built in a garage. Little Monster Toys is building exactly that, in alloy, at 1:20 scale. The announcement is a set of photo slides rather than a store page, and the slides carry the pitch: 1:20 scale, alloy in the build, two forms that switch freely. No price yet. No date either, and no preorder page hides anywhere in the slides.