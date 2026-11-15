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Woodburn and Salem Clinics Will Stop Delivering Babies, Affecting About 500 Families
By Samuel Hansen,4 days ago
Legacy Silverton Medical Center — Planned Patient Referral Hospital. For roughly 500 families, the key uncertainty is where they will receive prenatal, postnatal and delivery care after Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic ends those services at its Woodburn and Salem clinics in February. The clinic is laying off eight primary care physicians who also provided some obstetric care and replacing them with eight full-time primary care providers who will not deliver babies, according to The Lund Report.
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