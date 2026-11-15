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Chicago's New Yacht Tax Raises Mooring Surcharge to 23.25%
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
Docking a boat at one of Chicago's municipal harbors just got a lot more expensive. The city's mooring tax, long set at 7% of the docking fee, has jumped to 23.25% for most boat owners under a revenue ordinance that took effect January 1, as Mayor Brandon Johnson moved to raise what's become widely known around the harbors as the “Yacht Tax.”
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