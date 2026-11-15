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Why Binance’s ‘kill switch’ couldn’t stop hackers from draining $6.3B — Explained!
By Renuka Tahelyani,4 days ago
There is a certain irony in pulling the emergency brake, only to discover that the machinery you’re trying to stop is operating beyond your reach. Binance encountered a rather expensive version of that problem on 29th October. Attackers compromised its wallet signing infrastructure and obtained authority to move cryptocurrency through mechanisms that did not depend on the exchange’s ordinary withdrawal process. Suspending withdrawals could interrupt that process. It could do considerably less about permissions already established on Ethereum.