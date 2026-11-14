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Storms Tonight in West Texas, Then Sunday Morning Near the Coast | Texas Weather Roundup
By David Reimer,2 days ago
A Saturday special: thunderstorms return to Texas this weekend. Storms fire in West Texas this afternoon and evening, then a cluster moves southeast tonight into Sunday with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts and, near the middle and upper Texas coast, maybe a brief tornado. It’s your Saturday, Nov. 14 Texas Weather Roundup update with Baldy-in-Chief David Reimer.