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Rosewood Opens 370-Unit Gilman Apartments in Irving's Las Colinas District
By Isabella Rodriguez,4 days ago
A 370-unit apartment community has started leasing in Irving's Las Colinas district, giving the area a fresh batch of studio-to-three-bedroom homes alongside amenities like a golf simulator and a poker lounge. Rosewood Property Co. is behind the project, known as The Gilman, which sits on a site the developer and a trade publication have described in slightly different terms as either 6.9 or 6.86 acres.
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