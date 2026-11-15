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'He makes the game easy' - Christian Pulisic rediscovers his USMNT joy with Haiti brace and inspires his young teammates
By Ryan Tolmich,4 days ago
MIAMI -- As his first of two goals hit the back of the net, Christian Pulisic, all smiles, ran towards the crowd, and he was greeted by warmth. His parents, his brother, his sister, his nieces - all had come to the game. Much of his family lives in Florida. They weren't going to miss it, nor were they going to miss the hugs that came after he scored.