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Italy, Mancini: “Calafiori to be assessed, Dimarco on the wing is an idea I’ve had for some time. We don’t play for a draw; it’s not in our mentality. I was already positive after the first-leg defeat.”
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Two of the three possible results would do, but Italy want only one: victory. Roberto Mancini's Italy face Belgium tomorrow at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Kick-off is at 20.45, with a place in the final phase of the 2026/2027 Nations League at stake. After beating France, the Azzurri...