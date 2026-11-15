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Humansville woman arrested in Polk County for multiple alleged offenses
4 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Humansville woman was arrested on Nov. 14 for multiple alleged offenses. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Carol A. Gil, 58, was taken into custody at 12:23 p.m. for felony possession of a controlled substance – psilocybin mushrooms, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeded the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles per hour, and operating a motor vehicle unlawfully using an electronic communication device. Gil was processed and released.