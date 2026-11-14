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Women’s Hockey Completes Sweep over Manhattanville, 8-1
3 days ago
ROCHESTER, NY (nazathletics.com) - The Nazareth women's hockey team continued its dominant weekend with an 8-1 victory over Manhattanville on Saturday afternoon at Station 31, completing the two-game sweep of the Valiants. The Golden Flyers scored seven unanswered goals before Manhattanville found the back of the net. Nazareth remains undefeated, sitting at 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in UCHC play.