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Dallas Love Field reopened following threat, security issue investigation
By Alton Worley II,4 days ago
Dallas Love Field has reopened after temporarily closing due to an FAA-issued alert concerning a security issue involving a commercial aircraft at the airport. Dallas Police responded to the airport at 8:31 p.m. for a call regarding an aircraft alert. Their preliminary investigation determined that a threat was made, but it was later determined to be unfounded.