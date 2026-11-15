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Senior Day Thriller Slips Away from Monarchs
4 days ago
WILKES-BARRE, PA (November 14, 2026) -- The King's College football team honored its senior class before kickoff and carried a fourth-quarter lead into the final two minutes, but Misericordia University scored twice in the final 1:38 to pull out a 23-14 victory Saturday afternoon at McCarthy Stadium. The Monarchs conclude the 2026 season with a 3-6 overall record and a 3-6 mark in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play, while the Cougars improve to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference action.