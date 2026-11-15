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Passengers face lingering delays as Salt Lake Airport recovers from nationwide ground stop
By Natalie Wadas, KUTV,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers in Salt Lake City continued to feel the effects of the nationwide ground stop that halted flights across the United States. KUTV followed the story as delays and cancellations rippled through Salt Lake City International Airport. According to FlightAware, more than 320 flights had been canceled in the previous 24 hours as of Saturday afternoon, and airport officials said recovery efforts remained underway.