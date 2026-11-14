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Indiana Tech Bests No. 11 Aquinas for Second Time this Season to Advance to WHAC Championship
12 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Indiana Tech women's volleyball team defeated No. 11 Aquinas for the second time in a month to advance to the WHAC Championship. Indiana Tech led 9-7 in the first set before using a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 15-7. Tech took a 17-8 lead, forcing a second Aquinas timeout. Aquinas could not get any closer than five for the remainder of the set as Indiana Tech took set one 25-18. Indiana Tech jumped out to a 9-5 lead in set two to force an early Aquinas timeout. Leading 11-7, the Warriors rattled off an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 19-9. Indiana Tech would cruise to a 25-13 second set win.