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Five-Set Thriller Sees Indiana Tech Fall to No. 22 Cornerstone in WHAC Championship
3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Indiana Tech women's volleyball team fell to to-seeded Cornerstone in a five-set thriller in the WHAC Championship on Saturday. Indiana Tech took a 7-3 lead in set one before a 6-0 run gave Cornerstone a 9-7 edge. Indiana Tech responded with a 7-1 run to swing the lead back in their favor at 14-10. Cornerstone cut the lead to one at 14-13, but a quick 4-1 run extended the Warrior lead to 18-14. With Tech ahead 20-18, another 4-1 run put the Warriors ahead 24-19. Indiana Tech would take the first set 25-20. Set two saw the teams tied at 9-9 early on. Indiana Tech then used three straight points to take a 12-9 lead. With Tech ahead 13-10, Cornerstone scored five straight points to take a 15-13 lead. Indiana Tech fought back to tie the set at 18-18, but back-to-back points put Cornerstone ahead 20-18. Tech responded with three straight points to take a 21-20 advantage. Tech led 22-21, but three straight Cornerstone points put the Golden Eagles ahead 24-22. Cornerstone would take the second set 25-23.
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