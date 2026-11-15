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What Is LoRA in AI? How Models Are Fine-Tuned With Fewer Trainable Parameters
By Kai Williams,4 days ago
LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) is a fine-tuning method that freezes a pretrained model’s original weights and trains a small set of added matrices instead. Because the update is stored as two small matrices, LoRA cuts the number of trainable parameters, the training memory, and the size of the saved file compared with full fine-tuning, while the base model stays unchanged.