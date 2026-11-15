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More rain chances in the forecast, Sunday Nov 15th
By Shawn Quien,4 days ago
A early morning showers added to our Friday storm totals and then, a beautiful day unfolded for the whole region. Look for mostly clear skies for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Patchy light fog is possible, but shouldn't stick around too long Sunday morning as offshore northerly winds blow from the foothills toward the ocean. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 60's and lower 70's.