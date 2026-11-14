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Cardinals Outlast Blue Tigers on Senior Day
2 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Lincoln football team celebrated Senior Day on Saturday (Nov. 14), but William Jewell got the best of the Blue Tigers in a high-scoring season finale. The Cardinals held off the Blue Tigers, 52-28. Prior to the game, a ceremony was held to celebrated LU's two graduating players,Mark Gorbatenko and Jeremiah Wright. Gorbatenko had six tackles and a hurry while Wright finished with four takedowns. Dempsey Spears led the LU defense with nine tackles, including one for a loss.