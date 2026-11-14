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Bears Come From Behind, Win as Time Expires
4 days ago
Richmond, Ky. - Central Arkansas (4-7, 2-4) scored the final 24 points to rally past Eastern Kentucky (3-8, 2-4) 38-35 on Saturday. It was Central Arkansas's first win in program history at Richmond, Ky. Central Arkansas went 10-for-15 on third down and 3-for-3 on fourth down, finishing with 36:16 of possession. It was the first time all season Central Arkansas won after trailing at halftime.
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