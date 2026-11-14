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Volleyball sweeps Manchester, advances to HCAC Final
3 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. – The Earlham College volleyball team advanced to the HCAC Championship Final with a sweep of Manchester University on Saturday in Druley Performance Gym. Sadie Mae Calma led the Quakers with 14 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. The freshman also dished out eight assists with one ace and two blocks. Caylee Brandes scored 11 kills while swinging .391 with five digs.