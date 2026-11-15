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Beacons Top Plymouth State in Military Appreciation Weekend Finale
4 days ago
BOSTON, Mass. (November 14, 2026) — UMass Boston closed out Military Appreciation Weekend in triumphant fashion Saturday afternoon, defeating Plymouth State University 4–1 in a Little East Conference matchup at the Edward T. Barry Ice Rink to improve to 3–2-0 on the season, while Plymouth State fell to 3–1-0. Plymouth State struck first when D. Matousek buried an even-strength goal at 4:19 of the first period to give the visitors a 1–0 edge. The Beacons answered quickly: Colby Lyons (Auburn, N.H.) tied the game at 1–1 just three minutes and 39 seconds later, converting off a feed from Avan Pyle (New London, N.H.) at 7:58 to send the teams to the first intermission tied.