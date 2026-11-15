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Levy County’s first marked paddling trail offers a safer way to explore coastal waters
By WUFT,4 days ago
A new paddling trail in Cedar Key is giving visitors a safer way to explore the island’s waterways while highlighting the area’s history and natural environment. The Historic Trestle Paddling Trail officially opened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural group paddle. The 1.4-mile route connects Cedar Key City Beach Park to Cemetery Point Park. Markers along the route help paddlers navigate the waterways. It is the first marked paddling trail in Levy County.
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