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Blackwood's 25 Saves, Strong Special Teams Lead Avalanche to 4-1 Win Against Canadiens
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com,4 days ago
Mackenzie Blackwood's fantastic 25-save performance and Artturi Lehkonen's two-point night helped the Avalanche defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Centre Bell on Saturday. Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson and Nicolas Roy all added tallies for Colorado, while Brent Burns played in his 1,600th regular-season contest and defenseman Alex Gagne made his NHL debut.