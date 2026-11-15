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Victorville Pursuit Ends In Crash At Hesperia Intersection, Suspect And Uninvolved Motorist Airlifted
By Victor Valley News Group,4 days ago
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A traffic stop attempt in Victorville turned into a pursuit that ended in a crash at a busy Hesperia intersection Saturday afternoon, leaving the suspect and an uninvolved motorist injured, officials said. The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, at...
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