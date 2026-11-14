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Should You Sleep In, Skipping Early Entry & Rope Drop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?
By Tom Bricker,13 days ago
Planning and strategizing for Walt Disney World is essentially a series of trade-offs. It’s reasonably well understood that, among middle class Americans, money is a finite resource. Upgrading to a Deluxe Resort might mean fewer park days, buying Lightning Lanes might come at the expense of table service restaurants, and so on–you get the idea.