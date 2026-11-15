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Speaker Johnson addresses press as Congress reconvenes
4 days ago
Ronald Reagan used to remind us that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We do not pass it in the bloodstream. Speaker Mie Johnson delivered remarks Monday ahead of the House’s first votes following the midterm elections. Speaker Johnson highlighted House GOP wins in the 119th Congress as well as the extraordinary class of incoming House GOP Members.