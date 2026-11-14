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Best Disneyland Restaurant Gives in to Guest Requests with New À La Carte Menu, No Longer Prix Fixe Only
By Tom Bricker,2 days ago
One of the biggest fan criticisms of Disneyland’s #1 restaurant when it reopened earlier this year was that it had done away with the a la carte offerings, and only offered a prix fixe menu. A proper meal at Napa Rose required dropping over $200 per person, which was a non-starter for many guests. Thankfully, Disney has heard the feedback and Napa Rose has debuted a new a la carte menu just in time for Christmas!