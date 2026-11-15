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Natchitoches Central salutes veterans
4 days ago
On Wednesday morning the Natchitoches Central High School presented a Veterans Day Program allowing their students to honor US Military Veterans. The program included readings by NCHS Junior ROTC cadets and performances by the NCHS Spirit groups, the NCHS Orchestra, the Chiefs Battalion Unarmed Drill Team, the NCHS Band, the Chiefs Battalion Armed Drill Team, and the NCHS Choir. Natchitoches Paris…