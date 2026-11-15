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Insider Offers Trade Advice to Knicks Over Karl-Anthony Towns' Potential Exit
By Pranav Kotai,4 days ago
"No s—, Sherlock. I just won a championship. You'd think it was pretty easy." During the preseason, Karl-Anthony Towns thought an extension would be an easy step after ending the title drought after 53 years. But the New York Knicks stopped all extension talks to focus on basketball. After another extraordinary start to the season, KAT's long-term future in New York remains uncertain.