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Marvin Bagley on always being linked to Luka Doncic from 2018 draft: 'I don't care'
By HoopsHype,4 days ago
Nonetheless, it's a reality Bagley has had to reckon with for nearly a decade. The Sacramento Kings picked him second in 2018. Doncic was picked third by Atlanta and subsequently traded to Dallas. Their names are inevitably intertwined as a result — Bagley, the nomadic reserve and Doncic, the vengeful scoring champion. "I don't care," Bagley told The Denver Post. "I mean, a lot of times, people try to compare and put a lot of comparisons on you as players, things that you're not even really thinking about. So I think a lot of that comes from other people. For me, I don't worry about it. I just do what I've gotta do to be better and worry about my path, my process to continue to grow as a player. That's all I care about."