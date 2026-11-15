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Prayers Pour In as Sixers Issue Statement Mourning Death of Medical Team Member
By Caroline John,4 days ago
The Philadelphia sports community is in deep mourning after the passing of Dr. Gary Dorshimer on November 14. He was 71. Dr. Dorshimer was a foundational figure in Philadelphia athletics, serving as the assistant primary care sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia 76ers, the medical director for the Philadelphia Flyers, the team sports medicine physician for the Philadelphia Union, and the head internist for the Philadelphia Eagles for nearly two decades. But beyond that, he had a way of connecting with the Philly community.