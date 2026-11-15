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About Adam Fletcher Sasse
By Adam Fletcher Sasse,4 days ago
My name is Adam Fletcher Sasse. I am a historian, author, educator, and artist dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and sharing the stories of North Omaha, Nebraska. I’m the only person behind NorthOmahaHistory.com including researching, writing, editing, graphic designing, and drawings, as well as hosting the North Omaha History Podcast with producer Steve Sleeper. I have spent more than 15 years documenting the people, places, and events that shaped this community—particularly the rich, often overlooked history of African Americans in Omaha.