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Nikola Jokic, Nuggets keep rolling at Pelicans’ expense
4 days ago
Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on Saturday night to help the visiting Denver Nuggets earn a 116-108 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans. Jamal Murray added 23 points and nine assists and Christian Braun scored 17 points for Denver, which won its fourth game in five outings. Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 11 for the Nuggets, who won despite shooting just 25% (4-for-16) on 3-point attempts.