undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Rare Florida Tree That Gave a State Park Its Name
2 days ago
Most people encounter a state park name before they understand what is being protected there. Torreya State Park, on the bluffs above the Apalachicola River, reverses the usual logic of a scenic label. The park is named for an exceptionally rare tree whose survival became inseparable from the fate of a particular North Florida landscape. The remarkable view across the river is real, but the more difficult story lies within the forest.
3