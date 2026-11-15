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Rep. Adam Mathews Supports Ohio Bill Easing Restrictions on Firearm Suppressors and Short-Barreled Guns
By Beth Callahan Editor,4 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, OH — State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) voted in favor of legislation that would remove certain firearms and accessories from Ohio's classification of dangerous ordnance, bringing state law into alignment with recent changes in federal firearm regulations. Senate Bill 214 would remove firearm suppressors, short-barreled rifles and...
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