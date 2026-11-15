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Hernando retailers to host Day After Dickens shopping event
By Peyton Taylor,4 days ago
Participating retailers in downtown Hernando will open for an extra day during the Day After Dickens Shopping Event, inviting shoppers to look for holiday gifts, festive finds and Christmas items while supporting local businesses. The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce announced the event in a post describing it as taking place “tomorrow” from 1 to 4 p.m.; the post did not provide a calendar date for the event.