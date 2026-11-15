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Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
By Sportradar,4 days ago
Tampa Bay000—0 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Detroit, Raymond 8 (Wallinder), 13:12. Penalties_Finnie, DET (Hooking), 19:56. Third Period_2, Detroit, Brandsegg-Nygård 4 (Raymond, Copp), 19:17 (en). Penalties_Chiarot, DET (Tripping), 7:40. Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-12-5_22. Tampa Bay 9-13-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 0; Tampa Bay 0 of 2. Goalies_Detroit, Tarasov...