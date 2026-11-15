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Devin Royal’s 21 pace Villanova to blowout of Rider
4 days ago
Devin Royal scored 21 points and Jake Fiegen added 17 as Villanova notched a 99-62 victory over Rider in Philadelphia on Saturday evening. Despite playing without freshman center Luigi Suigo (knee), who averages 14.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, the Wildcats had no issues with the Broncs. They scored nine of the first 11 points, went ahead by double digits six minutes into the game and set a season high for points.