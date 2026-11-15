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Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Vital Signal patches up Doc
By Ozzie Mejia,4 days ago
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is ready to wrap up its 11th year with one last update. While there are no new Operators joining the fight, one of the game's existing characters is getting a significant overhaul. Ubisoft Montreal is giving Doc a major upgrade that will make him into a much more versatile combat medic. To get an idea of how much more useful he'll be in the field, I recently jumped into Operation Vital Signal early to try him out.