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Tomb Raider remake changes have fans divided
4 days ago
Amazon Game Studios has released the sixth installment in its behind-the-scenes series about the development of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. The remake of Lara Croft's original 1996 adventure is set to be released next year and will update the game for modern players. While that includes graphical improvements, the new video details gameplay changes and not everybody is happy about what was shown off.
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