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Woodbridge Library Event To Share Untold History Of American Music
By Brandon T. Bisceglia,4 days ago
The Woodbridge Town Library will host musician Joe Flood for a presentation titled “Songs from the Bend in the River: An Untold Story of American Music on Thursday, Dec. 3. Flood will take audiences on a musical journey through the 19th century, exploring the development and blending of American folk songs and dances and the emergence of professional popular songwriting. The presentation will also address the history of blackface minstrelsy and its place within the development of American music.