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The Media Line: FAA Outage Grounds Over 2,000 US Flights; Service Expected To Resume Sunday
By SRN News,4 days ago
FAA Outage Grounds Over 2,000 US Flights; Service Expected To Resume Sunday. More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the United States following a nationwide air traffic control system failure Friday that grounded aircraft for more than four hours, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to resume normal operations by Sunday evening.