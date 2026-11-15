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No Letdown: Dominant effort over BC brings Irish one step closer to CFP
By Pete Byrne, WSBT 22 Sports Director,4 days ago
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman promised that there would be no letdown by his Notre Dame team this week after last Saturday's thriller over Miami. The Irish DOMINATED Boston College on both sides of the football Saturday, rushing for nearly 300 yards, and even scoring on defense, as they cruise to their 9th win of the year.