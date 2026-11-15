undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peoria Police Investigate Bomb Threat at BioUrja Renewables, Urge Residents Within One Mile to Evacuate
By Daniel Harris,4 days ago
Police in Peoria, Illinois, are investigating a reported bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, prompting authorities to urge residents and businesses within a one-mile radius to evacuate immediately as a precaution. The Peoria Police Department issued the evacuation recommendation while officers and emergency personnel work to determine...